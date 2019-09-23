5 ways to keep up with the Rugby World Cup at the office

Almost half of the matches in the 2019 Rugby World Cup take place mid-afternoon during working hours, including two Springbok matches. Rugby fans might be feeling left out of the excitement, but they can still stream the matches and stay up to date, using services like DStv Now.

5 ways to keep up with the Rugby World Cup at work:

Keep a browser window open at SuperSport.com and follow SuperSportTV on Twitter. DStv Premium subscribers can sign up for DStv Now for free, go to Live TV, select SS1 (channel 201) and stream the matches on their laptops. Livestream the matches via DStv Now on the office smart TV so everyone can support the Bokke. After the match, download the highlights from Showmax (it's only R99 per month with a 14-day free trial, and even less if you're a DStv subscriber). Meet friends and colleagues at a sports bar after work and watch the highlights together.

What is DStv Now?

DStv Now is an online version of DStv – making it possible to watch live sports and sports highlights, movies and series on smartphones, tablets, laptops and most smart TVs.

What about data?

Apps like DStv Now and Showmax require either a Wi-Fi connection or mobile data to stream sports and sports highlights. Most service providers offer streaming data bundles that are cheaper than regular data bundles.

MTN has a deal for prepaid, top-up and contract customers: R159 for 5GB of streaming, which is up to 20 hours of watching! (Toggle the quality settings in the DStv Now app so you use as little data as possible). Dial *142# and follow the prompts to buy MTN streaming data bundles.

This article was paid for by DStv Now.