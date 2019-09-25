Bantu Holomisa offers advice on what the Bokke need ahead of their next match
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has shared his thoughts about what he thinks the national rugby team should do for their next Rugby World Cup (RWC) match, when South Africa will take on Namibia.
The All Blacks beat the Springboks and claimed a 23-13 win in the RWC Pool B opener at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan on Saturday.
TimesLIVE reported that Handre Pollard believes the team could bounce back and become the first South African team to win the RWC.
“Four years ago we were worse off than where we are now. We will take that experience and implement that this week. We’ll chat about it.
“The equation is simple now. There are no excuses. We now need to go and win six out of six.”
Taking to Twitter, Holomisa said for the next match Rassie Erasmus “must try” Elton Jantjies at the halfback.
“The coach must try Jantjieses (sic) at halfback, switch [Cheslin] Kolbe to be number 15 and bring in [Sibusiso] Nkosi at number 14,” he said.
The Springboks' next match is against Namibia in Toyota City on September 28, and New Zealand will go up against Canada in Oita on October 02.