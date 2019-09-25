Thomas du Toit was on the cusp of making his debut for the most celebrated club in France when he got the call to report for Springbok duty in Japan.

The latest chapter in his rugby career was set to start on Saturday for his new club Toulouse in their match against Pau in the Top 14‚ but then the Bok SOS came through.

He answered their call in every way.

“I don’t think you get much closer than that‚” a relieved Du Toit said on Wednesday.

“I was in Toulouse for a week‚ two days were medicals and the other three pre-season. Last Sunday there was talk about me playing (for Toulouse) but then things turned out differently.”

Du Toit got the call Sunday morning and he touched down in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

It was a huge turn around for the tighthead prop who would have been gutted at missing out on original selection in the Rugby World Cup squad.

The calf injury Trevor Nyakane suffered against New Zealand last Saturday‚ however‚ opened the door for the barrel chested prop.