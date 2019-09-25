As Rugby World Cup 2019 heads to the end of the first fascinating week‚ we summarise some of the main story lines.

*Uruguay cause upset of the tournament by beating Fiji

It wasn’t supposed to happen.

Uruguay were expected to play their part and roll over against Fiji so that the islanders retained a chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals despite their opening loss to Australia last Saturday.

But no one told the South Americans about the part they had to play.

Uruguay‚ beaten 68-7 by Fiji last November‚ caused a stir with a dramatic 30-27 win in Kamaishi on Wednesday.

The result almost certainly means the end of Fiji’s play-off ambitions while Uruguay have achieved their goal of winning a 2019 World Cup match.

It was their first World Cup win for 16 years and it was based on organised and committed defence and the ability to snap up their chances.

Fiji squandered countless possession and were particularly poor in the first half with their casual approach that didn’t respect the old tenet of ‘earning the right to go wide’.

Uruguay thrived off Fiji errors for a major milestone day in their rugby history.