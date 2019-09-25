SportsLIVE PODCAST | More than rugby

What was it like to witness Japan hosting its first Rugby World Cup — the first one ever held in Asia — and the magic of the Yokohama Stadium that hosted the clash between the Boks and All Blacks, as well as Ireland and Scotland?

Sbu bumped into plenty of Irish fans who wondered exactly why it's so important to have a black African Springbok captain for the World Cup.

SportsLIVE stepped back in time to a conversation at Grey College (Bloemfontein) between SA Schools coaches Mzwakhe Nkosi and Phiwe Nomlomo, as well as former Bulls lock and now SuperSport commentator Fudge Mabeta.

The conversation chronicles the stories of the rise of two of the most promising young coaches in the system and how SA Rugby helped place them where they can have the biggest impact — at schoolboy level.

Anyone listening to part one of this episode might watch the World Cup with different eyes.