SportsLIVE PODCAST | More than rugby

25 September 2019 - 12:46 By SBU MJIKELISO
New Zealand's Ardie Savea (left) and Sevu Reece (right) attempt to tackle South Africa's Jesse Kriel during the 2019 Rugby World Cup match at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan.
Image: Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP

SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso spent a week in Japan where he witnessed the Springboks lose to the All Blacks in a game that the South Africans controlled and bossed for large chunks.

But they were hit by two All Black counterpunches from which they could never recover, though they made a valiant effort through Cheslin Kolbe's second half performance.

What was it like to witness Japan hosting its first Rugby World Cup — the first one ever held in Asia — and the magic of the Yokohama Stadium that hosted the clash between the Boks and All Blacks, as well as Ireland and Scotland?

Sbu bumped into plenty of Irish fans who wondered exactly why it's so important to have a black African Springbok captain for the World Cup.

SportsLIVE stepped back in time to a conversation at Grey College (Bloemfontein) between SA Schools coaches Mzwakhe Nkosi and Phiwe Nomlomo, as well as former Bulls lock and now SuperSport commentator Fudge Mabeta.

The conversation chronicles the stories of the rise of two of the most promising young coaches in the system and how SA Rugby helped place them where they can have the biggest impact — at schoolboy level.

Anyone listening to part one of this episode might watch the World Cup with different eyes.

