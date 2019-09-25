Rugby

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus rings the changes for Namibia clash

25 September 2019 - 09:18 By Liam Del Carme
South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus (R) reacts ahead of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup opening match against the All Blacks of New Zealand.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to his side to play Namibia in a Rugby World Cup pool match in the city of Toyota on Saturday.

He made 13 changes to the starting line-up with Schalk Brits set to captain the side again.

Interestingly‚ Brits will not play hooker but No 8.

Springbok team to play Namibia:

Warrick Gelant; S’bu Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Frans Steyn‚ Makazole Mapimpi; Elton Jantjies‚ Herschel Jantjies; Schalk Brits (captain)‚ Francois Louw‚ Kwagga Smith; Lood de Jager‚ RG Snyman; Vincent Koch‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Substitutes:

Steven Kitshoff‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Franco Mostert; Cobus Reinach‚ Damian de Allende‚ Cheslin Kolbe.

