Uruguay stun Fiji in Kamaishi in first Rugby World Cup shock

Uruguay delivered the first upset of the Rugby World Cup with a stunning 30-27 victory over an error-prone Fiji in a Pool D match at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

The South Americans, mostly amateurs, led 21-12 at halftime on the back of converted tries from scrumhalf Santiago Arata, number eight Manuel Diana and centre Juan Manuel Cat as well as a penalty from Felipe Berchesi.

Flyhalf Berchesi kicked two more penalties in the second half to keep the scoreboard ticking over as the Fijians fought to get back in the game and Los Teros held on to claim their third victory in 12 World Cup matches.

The wins leaves Fiji's hopes of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 in tatters after they also lost their opening match to Australia on Saturday.

Uruguay, ranked 19th in the world, were the more organised and disciplined side throughout the match in the small Japanese coastal town.