'You don’t make up the numbers‚ so don’t embarrass yourself‚' was the message Namibia’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad was sent into battle with before the tournament.

They gave a decent enough account of themselves for the first hour against Italy last week but their task becomes infinitely tougher on Saturday when they meet the Springboks in the so-called African Derby.

It’s a bad time to play the Boks.

They suffered their first defeat of the year against the All Blacks last week and they are now desperate to make an impression.

“It will be very tough for them‚” Namibian Rugby chief executive Mervin Green conceded.

Green‚ who has been seconded to that post as part of an initiative by World Rugby‚ held the position of general manager of strategic performance management at SA Rugby.

“World Rugby believed it was a necessity to get someone in the build-up to the RWC‚" he said.

"They believed the set-up needed to be more professionally run.