Seven-try Italy bulldoze Canada for second bonus-point win at Rugby World Cup

A day after Uruguay's shock win over Fiji, Canada started with hopes of achieving a similar upset.

The mostly neutral crowd also gave their support to the Canadians in the 22,000 seat stadium, but it was the vastly rearranged Italian side with the superior forward pack who controlled most of the game.

In a dominant opening spell, fly-half Tommaso Allan landed a penalty and converted tries by Braam Steyn and Dean Budd.

Steyn sent Peter Nelson flying and barged between Nick Blevins and Jeff Hassler on a short-range charge at the line.

New Zealand-born second-rower Budd, filling in as captain with Sergio Parisse rested, galloped 30 metres through a non-existent defence for his try.

Italy's explosive start realised 17 points in 15 minutes.

Canada arrested the scoring spree for the remainder of the half, but their own scoring opportunities evaporated with missed tackles, a misfiring lineout, and wrong options.

Replacement Matt Heaton dropped the ball when he had the line at his mercy after Tyler Ardron busted his way through the Italian defence.

DTH Van der Merwe confronted Italian fullback Matteo Minozzi with a two-man overlap and fed Gordon McRorie on the outside who was bustled into touch.