Trains, shrines and Springboks at Hooters

Getting to the Springbok hotel for news conferences proved a whole lot easier this week.

In Tokyo Bay, where the Boks spent their first week in the build-up to the All Blacks match last weekend, most journalists had to take trains, shuttles and taxis to get to a hotel located adjacent to Disney World on the eastern outskirts of Tokyo.

In Nagoya, however, the team hotel is within walking distance of other hotels dotted around the CBD - which also means players and journalists are more likely to bump into each other.

There was at least one awkward moment when some Boks walked in on a few scribes inside a Hooters outlet. For the bulk of them, instead of a handshake, the distant, knowing nod of the head was the order of the day.

They were there to watch a Rugby World Cup match involving Ireland, and, we believe, Scotland.

Despite being in attendance you may find it odd that several journalists complained they didn’t see the Springboks opening game against the All Blacks at the Yokohama Stadium.

The problem is, unlike stadiums like Kings Park and Newlands with steep stands that means you are closer to action, Yokohama Stadium, the scene for the 2002 Soccer World Cup final, has a covered athletics track that runs around the playing surface. The stands fall away at a distinct angle, which means if you are seated high you couldn’t tell eye gouging from someone getting the thumbs up.

Based on the experience so far, President Cyril Ramaphosa might be on to something: the high speed trains he mentioned during his state of the nation address are really the way to go. Many teams at the RWC, including the Springboks, do their travelling between cities at the Rugby World Cup exclusively by bullet train, or Shinkansen railway network.

Over the Shinkansen’s 50-plus year history there has not been a single fatality.