Bok forwards coach Proudfoot tries to talk up the Italians

Matt Proudfoot on Monday compared the challenge of facing Italy’s forwards with confronting New Zealand’s big men.

The Bok forwards coach was doing his best not to give the impression the team was taking the challenge of the Azzurri lightly.

He perhaps has reason to.

Friday’s match is effectively a knockout match in pool B of the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

"I would put this challenge as a forward pack on par with the All Blacks.

"They are smart‚ they have a culture of scrummaging and mauling and they put a lot of heat in contesting your ball in the line-out‚" warned Proudfoot.

He then went on to explain how the big men won’t just rely on muscle‚ but that mental fortitude will come into it.

"This is not just a brawn game‚" he said.