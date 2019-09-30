The Springboks have won 10 of their 13 Tests with Wayne Barnes as the man with the whistle.

That 77 win percentage is a more than decent return in anyone’s book.

By way of comparison with Nigel Owens in charge 11 of the Boks’ 18 Tests ended in victory.

With Jérôme Garcès as the man in the middle‚ the Boks have won just four of their 14 Tests.

Clearly‚ as they excel under some referees‚ they struggle with others‚ so you would think with Barnes as the 31st man on the pitch in their crunch Rugby World Cup (RWC) pool B match against Italy on Friday they’d at least feel a small degree of comfort.

“I don’t think we even think about that‚” said assistant coach Matt Proudfoot as he poured cold water on that theory.

“Nothing is left to chance in this team. We’ve got specific plans.

"So much is going on behind the scenes. Just because we have a decent record with the guy means nothing.

“We will have a specific plan with how we deal with Wayne.

"Communicate with him about what he is looking for. How we get information from him. That is the important part‚ not his record."