Rugby

Barrett brothers star as nine-try All Blacks maul Canada

02 October 2019 - 15:21 By Reuters
New Zealand's Scott Barrett is flanked by his Barrett brothers Jordie (L) and Beauden (R) before the match.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

All three Barrett brothers got on the scoresheet as reigning champions New Zealand stormed to their second victory of the Rugby World Cup with a 63-0 bonus point mauling of Canada at Oita Stadium on Wednesday.

The All Blacks defied the humid conditions to cross four times in the first half and added five more after the break to move into second place behind Italy in Pool B with matches against Namibia and the Italians to come.

Although a long way from their record World Cup win - a 145-17 thrashing of Japan in 2007 - it was only the second time New Zealand had shut out an opponent at the World Cup after their 40-0 defeat of Scotland in 2007.

Winger Jordie and his fullback brother Beauden crossed in the first half with the third sibling, lock Scott, scoring his try after the break as the Barretts became the first trio of brothers to play for New Zealand at a World Cup.

