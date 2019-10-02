Not too long ago Duane Vermeulen and Sergio Parisse would probably have been ranked among the top three No 8s in the world.

Father Time‚ however‚ is a bugger and as he lengthens his shadow‚ particularly over the wonderfully gifted Parisse‚ the sheer impact he had over proceedings are now less keenly felt.

Still‚ Vermeulen paid tribute to a player campaigning in his fifth Rugby World Cup (RWC) desperate to lead his team out of the pool stages for the first time.

Vermeulen played down his confrontation with the Italian legend.

“You wanna beat your opposing player but also the team. I want to do what has been set out for me to do.

“He is a stalwart for their team‚ he is a fantastic player playing in his fifth RWC. That is actually a massive achievement for a man I kinda look up to and have played against a couple of times‚” said Vermeuelen.

One of them is likely to take the heat from the opposition if one pack dominates the other.

That comes with the territory when you have the number eight on your back.