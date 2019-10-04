Cheslin Kolbe scores two tries as Springboks outmuscle 14-man Italy

The Springboks played themselves from under a considerable cloud when they comprehensively beat Italy in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) pool B match on Friday.

The spectre of first-time elimination from the pool stages at a RWC has now effectively been removed unless Canada can provide another earth-shattering shock in the Boks’ last pool match in Kobe on Tuesday.

The Springboks, up 17-3 at the break, at times pummelled Italy into submission.

The match was billed as a huge physical confrontation but in the end only one team was on the receiving end.

Upfront the Boks were as direct and as uncompromising as they could possibly be.

The Boks’ big men all charged at the Italians with gusto while around the fringes they used runners who occasionally approached on the angle to create doubt in the Azzurri defence.

The Boks were able to run onto the ball at speed which meant the Italian defence, even when they were holding on in the tackle, was being marched back by the uncompromising laws of physics.