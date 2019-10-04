Tons for Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock but SA still under pressure against India

“I’m not playing the player, I am playing the ball that’s coming my way,” Elgar told reporters in Vizag after being reminded that Ashwin dismissed him in both innings when Surrey played Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in July.

“He can get me out another 10 times, I couldn’t care. I’m trying to perform. I’m facing the ball coming my way.

“If you face 100 balls, sooner or later he is going to get you out a few times. That’s just the nature of facing that bowler over and over and over. He is going to get you out, just deal with it.

“I’m not going to sweat on how many times he has got me out, how many times he is still going to get me out, which I am comfortable with.

“It’s about how I approach facing the ball that’s coming my way now.”

Elgar, 27 not out at the resumption, saw Temba Bavuma trapped in front in the seventh over of the morning by an inswinger from Ishant Sharma that scudded low into his back pad.

Enter Faf du Plessis to score a flinty 55 and share an industrious stand of 115 that ended weakly when he flicked an Ashwin delivery from the off-side into leg gully’s hands.

Elgar was 92 not out when his captain was dismissed, and went to his century 14 balls later with a meatily slogged sweep off Ashwin that flew for six.

He got there off 175 balls — 26 more than De Kock, who also reached his hundred with a six off Ashwin, this one smote off over extra cover with a knee planted.

Their separation, caused by Elgar’s top-edged sweep to square leg, where Cheteshwar Pujara arrived in a tumble of arms and legs to take the catch after hurrying from the deep, ended the stand at 164 and earned Ravindra Jadeja’s 200th wicket.