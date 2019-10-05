Rugby

Beaten Uruguay thrilled with single try against the Wallabies

05 October 2019 - 13:42 By Reuters
Australia's Jack Dempsey in action with Uruguay's Rodrigo Silva.
Australia's Jack Dempsey in action with Uruguay's Rodrigo Silva.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

It took nearly 78 minutes and a Herculean effort on Australia's goal-line for Uruguay to score a try in their 45-10 defeat on Saturday but the late five-pointer was more triumph than consolation for the thrilled South Americans.

Camped in the Wallabies' 22 for much of the last 10 minutes, Uruguay was repelled repeatedly by desperate defending but number eight Manuel Diana finally burrowed under a ruck to sneak the ball over and trigger a huge roar from the sympathetic crowd at Oita Stadium.

The lion-hearted effort put some gloss on a torrid afternoon for Uruguay but for their coach Esteban Meneses, it was evidence the developing rugby nation was closing the gap on the giants.

"Of course, the younger players have developed in Uruguay rugby and there is a better potential to make corrections," Meneses told reporters through a translator.

"There were younger players who came in (to the team) and also players from the first row ... So being able to score a try from a maul or a scrum is showing the potential that Uruguay has in terms of achieving evolution.

"And I think we can continue this evolution and I am very happy."

Uruguay were unlucky not to have a try early in the first half when Wallabies captain Michael Hooper collared Nicolas Freitas with a high tackle metres before the line and conceded a penalty.

They blew other chances with handling errors and errant passing, while allowing the Wallabies' runners too much space in the second half.

But the result was a big improvement on the 65-3 mauling by the Wallabies at the World Cup in England four years ago.

Having opened their tournament with a bang by upsetting Fiji, Uruguay will hope to finish off strongly against Wales on Oct. 13 as they continue their mission to earn respect from the game's top teams.

As far as Australia coach Michael Cheika was concerned, it was already mission accomplished for Uruguay, adding governing body World Rugby deserved credit for efforts to develop the tier-two nations.

"I think what they’ve done has been excellent and it’s really good for the game as a whole," he said.

"Because every game’s a contest... We’ve seen that with Uruguay, with their improvement from four years ago."

Most read

  1. Percy Tau's magic against Real Madrid earns glowing reviews from European media Soccer
  2. Why Mosimane became emotional when he saw Percy Tau on television Soccer
  3. SA Rugby boss Alexander on storm around Etzebeth: 'We can’t just suspend the ... Rugby
  4. COMMENT | Eben Etzebeth should have never gone to the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Lockdown: Rugby bosses play it safe as Etzebeth saga hots up Rugby

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated

Related articles

  1. Lockdown: Rugby bosses play it safe as Etzebeth saga hots up Rugby
  2. Eben Etzebeth: SA Rugby on the receiving end of blistering criticism Rugby
  3. COMMENT | Eben Etzebeth should have never gone to the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  4. SA Rugby boss Alexander on storm around Etzebeth: 'We can’t just suspend the ... Rugby
  5. SportsLIVE PODCAST | 'Mark Alexander must step down' over Etzebeth — Claassen Rugby
  6. Italy coach in awe of Bok power Rugby
  7. 'It never grows old to play for the Bokke‚' says 'Beast' Mtawarira Rugby
  8. Cheslin Kolbe scores two tries as Springboks outmuscle 14-man Italy Rugby
  9. Handle Eben Etzebeth 'racism' case with care, says parliament South Africa
  10. Four say Eben Etzebeth 'used a racial slur', want damages of R1m: SAHRC South Africa
X