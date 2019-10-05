X-ray clears Springbok star Kolbe of ankle injury

Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe has avoided a major ankle injury at the World Cup after undergoing an X-ray, according to a team statement issued on Saturday.

Kolbe was withdrawn late on as a precaution in Friday's 49-3 Pool B win over Italy in Shizuoka after twisting his left ankle.

But a Springboks statement said he was "X-rayed following the match -- which proved to be clear -- and was walking normally on Saturday".

Rassie Erasmus, Springboks's head coach, added: "We have the usual bumps and bruises following a match but otherwise we're in a good space."