Boks’ hat trick hero Reinach ‘an X-factor player’

Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach was blissfully unaware he had rewritten the Rugby World Cup (RWC) record books by the time he walked off the field following the team’s 66-7 win over Canada on Tuesday.

“No‚ not at all until I came off the pitch. I was just happy with the tries‚” said Reinach who completed the fastest RWC hat trick against the Canadians. By the 22nd minute he had crossed the tryline three times to strike off the record books Wallaby Chris Latham’s hat trick that came inside 25 minutes against Namibia in 2003.

With his hat trick coming so early he would have been forgiven for envisaging another visit to the Canadians’ in-goal area.

“I was trying to get my heart rate down so I wasn’t counting anything. I was just trying to get my breath and get back playing‚” Reinach said.

The try-scoring bounty came as a slight surprise to the player who stressed he just wants to perform the basics well. He tried to divert attention away from his performance.

“If you look at the team we put out stuff will happen on the field. People have their circus tricks. I just focused on what I need to do and do it well‚” he said.

“We went into the game to play the way we want to play going forward. We delivered that quite well in the first half. I think we let it slip a bit. The ball went down a few times and we took the opportunities we had.”