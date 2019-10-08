Canada coach Kingsley Jones warns his players about Springboks' potency

The former loose forward represented Wales captaining the side in the last of his 10 Tests in the 96-13 drubbing they received at the hands of the Springboks in 1998.

He knows that although Erasmus made wholesale changes to his starting team‚ Canada are now up against players desperate to make a lasting impression‚ if not play their way back into the coach’s estimation of what his best XV looks like.

“We feel we are up for that challenge‚” said Jones. We will be facing players who may not see themselves in the best XV but we know they are very good players. They’ll be chomping at the bit. It is a strong squad that South Africa have.”

Canada have the unenviable task at this RWC of playing the All Blacks and the Springboks back-to-back.

They lost 63-0 to New Zealand last week but Jones took comfort from the fact that his team kept the defending champions scoreless for 40 minutes.

“I think it is really exciting. I’m so impressed by the Canadian guys’ attitude and approach to things.

"All we’ve asked for is for the boys to be excited about being involved in these games and fighting to the end of these games.

"So far we’ve seen the evidence of that. I judge the atmosphere by the volume at breakfast and the volume at the evening meal and the change room and team run.

“I walked into a party in the change room. Beat box going‚ guys smiling. For me that is a massive confidence booster.