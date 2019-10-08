Reinach hat-trick as Springboks storm into World Cup quarterfinals

Cobus Reinach scored the fastest Rugby World Cup (RWC) hat-trick to help propel the Springboks to a 66-7 win over Canada and cement their place in the quarterfinals.

By the 22nd minute the dynamic halfback had crossed Canada’s tryline to strike off the record books Wallaby Chris Latham’s three-try effort that came inside 25 minutes against Namibia in 2003.

Reinach wasn’t alone in putting the ponderous Canadians on the back foot early on. The Boks were rampant in the opening half-hour rattling 40 points without reply.

Matters were compounded for the men in red when Josh Larsen was red-carded for recklessly going into a ruck with a leading left arm into Thomas du Toit.

It deepened the suspicion that a rout was on the cards but the Boks made no headway for the remainder of the half until Canada’s scrumhalf Phil Mack threw a meek pass that found the hands of the alert Frans Steyn.

It was Steyn’s first try for the Boks in seven years. The last time he scored was also an intercept try‚ but on that occasion it carried more weight and was potentially match-saving in the 16-all draw against Argentina in Mendoza.