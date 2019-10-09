As typhoon nears, Wales weather Fiji storm to reach World Cup quarters

Wales weathered a furious Fijian onslaught to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, sending Australia through in the process, as Scotland thrashed Russia to set up a showdown with hosts Japan.

With approaching Typhoon Hagibis threatening to cause havoc with this weekend's final pool games, the Welsh found themselves in a storm of their own before emerging from a physical battering with a 29-17, bonus-point win.

The result guarantees Wales and Australia's progress from Pool D, which the Welsh top by three points ahead of their remaining game against Uruguay. Australia play Georgia on Friday.

"Look, that was tough. They've got some unbelievable individuals and we just had to stay in it," said Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"We've got a tough four-day turnaround to Uruguay. I think the medics are going to be working pretty hard in the next 24-48 hours. But pleasing to get that bonus-point win," he added.

With the pool stage culminating this weekend, officials warned that Hagibis, currently classed as "violent" -- the top end of Japan's storm scale -- is on track to hit parts of Japan's coast, possibly barrelling straight into Tokyo on Saturday.