Bantu Holomisa says 'selfish' Bokke could have done better against Canada
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the Springboks could have put more points on the board had some players not been “selfish”.
On Tuesday, the Springboks claimed a 66-7 win against Canada in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Pool B opener at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan.
On Twitter, Holomisa said: “Had some players not getting selfish we could have scored more tries. First half was 15-men rugby. Well done boys.”
Boks thrash Canada to book RWC quarter-final spot via @Sport24News https://t.co/HT3121dwyi Good practice. Had some players not getting selfish we could have scored more tries. First half was a fifteen men rugby. Well done boys.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) October 8, 2019
TimesLIVE reported that Canada’s coach, Kingsley Jones, warned his players about the Springboks' potency, saying the South African team was desperate to cement its place in the quarterfinals.
“It all starts upfront. They are very well coached. I think Rassie [Erasmus] has done an incredible job. We know South African rugby. Whether it is Super Rugby or the national team, we probably know what we are going to get.
“They squeeze you and it comes down to the gain line. They are very difficult to stop at the gain line.
“Once they get over the gain line through three or four phases, they have some creative players who can make things happen. That is the challenge for us.”