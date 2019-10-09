Rugby

Bantu Holomisa says 'selfish' Bokke could have done better against Canada

09 October 2019 - 12:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the Springboks could have put more points on the board had some players not been “selfish”. 

On Tuesday, the Springboks claimed a 66-7 win against Canada in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Pool B opener at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan.

On Twitter, Holomisa said: “Had some players not getting selfish we could have scored more tries. First half was 15-men rugby. Well done boys.”

TimesLIVE reported that Canada’s coach, Kingsley Jones, warned his players about the Springboks' potency, saying the South African team was desperate to cement its place in the quarterfinals.

“It all starts upfront. They are very well coached. I think Rassie [Erasmus] has done an incredible job. We know South African rugby. Whether it is Super Rugby or the national team, we probably know what we are going to get.

“They squeeze you and it comes down to the gain line. They are very difficult to stop at the gain line.

“Once they get over the gain line through three or four phases, they have some creative players who can make things happen. That is the challenge for us.”

MORE

Canada coach Kingsley Jones warns his players about Springboks' potency

Canada’s coach Kingsley Jones has first-hand knowledge of the potency of Springbok rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Reinach hat-trick as Springboks storm into World Cup quarterfinals

Cobus Reinach scored the fastest Rugby World Cup (RWC) hat trick to help propel the Springboks to a 66-7 win over Canada and cement their place in ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Western Cape-born Canadian winger DTH van der Merwe to finally tick bucket list box of playing against Boks

His bucket list may have a significant hole in it but Canada wing DTH van der Merwe is majorly chuffed at the prospect of playing the Springboks here ...
Sport
1 day ago

NPA still deciding on Etzebeth prosecution as Boks prepare for Canada

It has not yet been decided whether Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will be criminally prosecuted, says the lawyer representing two men he allegedly ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Grieving Thamsanqa Gabuza kept sad news of his son’s death and burial to ... Soccer
  2. Bafana and Club Brugge star Percy Tau juggling studies and demanding football ... Soccer
  3. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  4. Middendorp blames himself as Khune faces two more months out Soccer
  5. Chiefs star Kearyn Baccus close to getting Bafana call-up, says coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
X