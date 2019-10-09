Bantu Holomisa says 'selfish' Bokke could have done better against Canada

TimesLIVE reported that Canada’s coach, Kingsley Jones, warned his players about the Springboks' potency, saying the South African team was desperate to cement its place in the quarterfinals.

“It all starts upfront. They are very well coached. I think Rassie [Erasmus] has done an incredible job. We know South African rugby. Whether it is Super Rugby or the national team, we probably know what we are going to get.

“They squeeze you and it comes down to the gain line. They are very difficult to stop at the gain line.

“Once they get over the gain line through three or four phases, they have some creative players who can make things happen. That is the challenge for us.”