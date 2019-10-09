Rugby

RG Snyman's barnstormer advances his cause as Boks enter quarters

09 October 2019 - 10:35 By Liam Del Carme In Kobe
RG Snyman during the South African national rugby team captains run at Kobe Misaki Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Kobe, Japan.
RG Snyman during the South African national rugby team captains run at Kobe Misaki Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Kobe, Japan.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

RG Snyman put aside personal ambition and briefly spoke on behalf of the collective after his starring role in the second row in the Springboks’ victory over Canada.

The Boks beat Canada 66-7 in a pool B match at the Rugby World Cup (RWC) with the man mountain second rower scooping the man of the match award.

Asked whether he did enough to get noticed by coach Rassie Erasmus for possible inclusion in the starting team for the knockout stages‚ Snyman was coy.

“All of us just do our own job and that is the way we go.”

As the tallest Springbok in the squad at 2.07m the rampaging Snyman was hard to miss.

After ghosting into gaps Snyman carried the ball with gusto while his one-handed offload often found a teammate running a good support line.

“It’s something else but I do enjoy it and I must say well done to Elton [Jantjies] for putting me in the hole‚” said Snyman.

“I put some work in‚” he said about honing his skills to offload in the tackle. “It is something I always try and improve‚” he said before conceding that holding the ball in one hand has its drawbacks. “It also makes you more vulnerable to lose the ball.”

Erasmus praised Snyman’s performance but kept reminding that this was a good performance against a 14-man Canada.

“It was a good performance for the whole team. I think there are also a couple of things to work on going forward‚” said Snyman.

“We couldn’t get our maul going‚” he said about the Boks’ inability to match Canada back from the lineout. “They defended really well‚ especially with one man down. That is something we need to get better at.”

He was also disappointed the Boks lost their shape in the second half. “The game got a bit loose in the second half. They capitalised on it a bit. Also‚ [we conceded] a couple of penalties in the second half.”

There were mitigating circumstances for playing with less conviction in the second half.

“It was more difficult‚” said Snyman when asked whether the ball was easier to handle than in previous matches.

“Playing under the roof the ball was more slippery as you saw in the second half.

“Things came off for us [in the first half]. It showed and it was fun being out there.”

Most read

  1. Grieving Thamsanqa Gabuza kept sad news of his son’s death and burial to ... Soccer
  2. Bafana and Club Brugge star Percy Tau juggling studies and demanding football ... Soccer
  3. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  4. Middendorp blames himself as Khune faces two more months out Soccer
  5. Chiefs star Kearyn Baccus close to getting Bafana call-up, says coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery

Related articles

  1. Springboks coach Erasmus makes changes for Canada clash Rugby
  2. Springbok racism? No, it's a team rite Sport
  3. Cheslin Kolbe scores two tries as Springboks outmuscle 14-man Italy Rugby
  4. Springboks vs Italy: Captain Siya Kolisi knows the gravity of the situation Rugby
  5. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus names team to face Italy Rugby
  6. Japan rock World Cup with surprise win over Ireland Sport
  7. ANALYSIS | Warrick Gelant stood head and shoulders above the rest Rugby
  8. Springboks put Namibia to the sword Rugby
X