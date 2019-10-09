Rugby

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Becoming an award-winning sports journalist feat. Junia Stainbank

09 October 2019 - 13:18 By Sbu Mjikeliso
Accomplished multiple award-winning sports journalist Junia Stainbank, joins SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso in studio.
Accomplished multiple award-winning sports journalist Junia Stainbank, joins SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso in studio.
Image: Paige Muller

For this episode we were joined in studio by multiple award-winning sports journalist Junia Stainbank, who spoke to SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso on what it takes to become a top sports journalist.

Stainbank won a hat-trick of television sports journalist-of-the-year awards at the SAB Sports Media Awards, plus a multitude of other accolades, which saw him grab the honour of covering the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

For those who have been intrigued by the art of sports journalism, this is a conversation not to be missed. Mjikeliso chimed in on his experiences, including the highlight of having authored the first biography of an African black Springbok, Being A Black Springbok: The Thando Manana Story.

We also spoke briefly to Springbok legend Breyton Paulse about the affect Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe has had on South African rugby as well as the team's performances at the Rugby World Cup that is now on the go.

Mjikeliso also gives his views on the Makazole Mapimpi online controversy and the so-called “racist” video after SA's win over Italy and the “bomb squad” issue.

If you've not done so already, please listen to our special episode on the Eben Etzebeth saga that featured the leader of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign, Sammy Claassen, as well as Peter de Villiers' representative Pablo Urayayi.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.

SportsLIVE PODCAST | 'Mark Alexander must step down' over Etzebeth — Claassen

The leader of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign, Sammy Claassen, has called on SA Rugby president Mark Alexander to step down.
Sport
5 days ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | More than Rugby Part 2: The Nkosi & Nomlomo journey

While Springbok captain Siya Kolisi leads the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup, becoming the first black African to do so, the #SportsLIVE podcast ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | More than rugby

SportsLIVE podcast host Sbu Mjikeliso spent a week in Japan where he witnessed the Springboks lose to the All Blacks in a game that the South ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Bafana and Club Brugge star Percy Tau juggling studies and demanding football ... Soccer
  2. Grieving Thamsanqa Gabuza kept sad news of his son’s death and burial to ... Soccer
  3. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  4. Middendorp blames himself as Khune faces two more months out Soccer
  5. Chiefs star Kearyn Baccus close to getting Bafana call-up, says coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X