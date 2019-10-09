SportsLIVE PODCAST | Becoming an award-winning sports journalist feat. Junia Stainbank

Stainbank won a hat-trick of television sports journalist-of-the-year awards at the SAB Sports Media Awards, plus a multitude of other accolades, which saw him grab the honour of covering the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

For those who have been intrigued by the art of sports journalism, this is a conversation not to be missed. Mjikeliso chimed in on his experiences, including the highlight of having authored the first biography of an African black Springbok, Being A Black Springbok: The Thando Manana Story.

We also spoke briefly to Springbok legend Breyton Paulse about the affect Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe has had on South African rugby as well as the team's performances at the Rugby World Cup that is now on the go.

Mjikeliso also gives his views on the Makazole Mapimpi online controversy and the so-called “racist” video after SA's win over Italy and the “bomb squad” issue.

If you've not done so already, please listen to our special episode on the Eben Etzebeth saga that featured the leader of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign, Sammy Claassen, as well as Peter de Villiers' representative Pablo Urayayi.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.