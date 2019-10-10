Two matches cancelled at Rugby World Cup as Typhoon Hagibis blows into Japan

The impact of Typhoon Hagibis has been felt even before its arrival in Japan this weekend.

World Rugby has announced the cancellation of two matches this weekend on the grounds of safety and public welfare.

England and France were due to clash in a pool C decider, but that match will no longer take place.

The All Blacks’ match against Italy has also been scrapped. In both instances the teams share the log points. The All Blacks still top the pool that also contains the Springboks.

After extensive evaluation, World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee released a statement on Wednesday.

“Based on the latest detailed information from the tournament’s independent weather experts, Hagibis is predicted to be the biggest typhoon of the 2019 season and is highly likely to cause considerable disruption in the Tokyo, Yokohama and City of Toyota areas throughout Saturday, including likely public transport shutdown or disruption,” it read.

“As a result, World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee have taken the difficult, but right decision to cancel matches in the affected areas on safety grounds.

“The impacted teams have been informed and are understanding. For matches that do not go ahead as scheduled, two points will be awarded to each team in line with tournament rules.

“It is an exceptional, complex and rapidly evolving situation and team and public safety is the number one priority. This has been central in all decision-making in partnership with the tournament’s weather information experts, host cities, venues and teams.”