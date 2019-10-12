Such was his surprise he thought the referee’s outstretched arm was to signal a penalty.

Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe recounted the moments that led to his first Test try against Canada last week. He had to wait 35 Tests for that moment.

It is a big thing for a tighthead to get off the mark.

When the All Blacks omitted Owen Franks from their Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad they effectively called time on a career that spanned 108 Tests‚ but curiously with no try.

So Malherbe has reason to be relieved.

“I couldn’t believe it actually‚ to be honest.

"I thought the ref was blowing for a penalty because he was two metres behind me.

"But yes‚ it was nice. I don’t know really what to say because it’s not my job. But it was a nice experience‚” said Malherbe.