Rugby World Cup warned of fresh cancellation as typhoon slams into Japan

Rugby World Cup officials warned that a third match could be cancelled and urged fans to stay safe as a powerful typhoon slammed into Japan on Saturday, leaving two people dead.

Ireland confirmed their place in the quarter-finals with a 47-5 bonus-point win over Samoa -- the only game possible as Typhoon Hagibis smashed into the country, causing serious flooding and several landslides.

Organisers had already taken the unprecedented step of scrapping England's game against France and New Zealand against Italy on Saturday over the unusually large typhoon.

They warned Namibia and Canada of the "potential of cancellation" of their game on Sunday in Kamaishi, which was badly hit in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

"We have advised the Namibia and Canada teams of the current situation and potential of cancellation, and our message to fans not currently in Kamaishi is not to travel before confirmation of the match status," World Rugby said.