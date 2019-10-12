Typhoon Hagibis is reportedly bringing the strongest winds and the heaviest rain to Japan for 60 years.

For Damian de Allende however‚ some 350km to the west of the storm‚ the wind and rain that prevailed at the Springboks’ practice on Saturday morning reminded him of Cape Town.

“Yes‚ it actually does‚ with the wind a bit. We are expecting more rain and wind‚ so hopefully we won’t be out here for that part of the weather‚” he said.

“But it’s been lekker [good]. We prepared to train at the indoor facility‚ but we couldn’t get there.

“So‚ it was a bit unexpected [to train outside]‚ but it was nice. It’s always nice to get into the rain a bit‚ and actually test your skills and the intensity in weather like this.

"Who knows – you might end up playing in a match like this in the playoffs.”