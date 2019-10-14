Cheslin Kolbe and Herschel Jantjies will both line up when the Springboks play Japan in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal here on Sunday.

Both carried minor injuries that have cleared and will be a crucial part of the Boks’ attacking plays against the quick-tempoed Japanese.

Japan hasn’t just dazzled with their superb handling but they have fronted up too‚ drawing the sting from Ireland and Scotland’s more sizeable forwards.

They have also been adaptable‚ a point Erasmus was keen to stress on Monday.

“They are varying their game.

"They only kicked eight times against Scotland but earlier against Samoa 32 times.

"Against Ireland they had a ball in hand approach. Tony (Brown) and Jamie (Joseph) analyse very well. It is going to be tactical challenge‚” Erasmus admitted.

By kicking just eight times against Scotland‚ Japan showed their confidence in possession but it may also be due to the fact that conditions are now less humid as they were back in September.

The ball is less greasy.

Erasmus was in no doubt that Japan are an improved team from the one the Boks easily beat 41-7 in the first week in September.