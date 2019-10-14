Rugby

WATCH | Footage of emotional Japanese rugby fans goes viral

14 October 2019 - 12:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Japan's players celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A match against Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, on October 13 2019.
Image: William WEST / AFP

Japanese rugby supporters exploded with joy after the Rugby World Cup (RWC) hosts made history by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.

On Sunday, Japan claimed a 28-21 win against Scotland in Pool A at Yokohama Stadium.

TimesLIVE reported that the game came a day after Typhoon Hagibis smashed through the country, leaving at least 23 people dead and triggering landslides and flooding.

The go-ahead for the match was given at the last minute, after safety inspections.

Japan will face Pool B runners-up the Springboks on Sunday, while Ireland face Pool B winners New Zealand on Saturday. Both games take place in Tokyo. 

Reactions

Sunday’s victory left Japanese supporters in tears.

Watch the footage below:

