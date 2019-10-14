WATCH | Footage of emotional Japanese rugby fans goes viral
Japanese rugby supporters exploded with joy after the Rugby World Cup (RWC) hosts made history by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.
On Sunday, Japan claimed a 28-21 win against Scotland in Pool A at Yokohama Stadium.
TimesLIVE reported that the game came a day after Typhoon Hagibis smashed through the country, leaving at least 23 people dead and triggering landslides and flooding.
The go-ahead for the match was given at the last minute, after safety inspections.
Japan will face Pool B runners-up the Springboks on Sunday, while Ireland face Pool B winners New Zealand on Saturday. Both games take place in Tokyo.
Reactions
Sunday’s victory left Japanese supporters in tears.
Watch the footage below:
This is what sport is all about 🙌— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019
Watch fans across Japan react after the Brave Blossoms stunning victory guaranteed a quarter-final berth #MyRugbyMoment#RWC2019 #JPNvSCO pic.twitter.com/TMlvnHiMLy
Japan players thank fans with bow after beating Scotland to reach their first Rugby World Cup Quarter-final #RWC2019 #JPNvSCO pic.twitter.com/7jTpJai9Mh— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019
Incredible scenes as @JRFURugby players celebrate reaching the Rugby World Cup Quarter-finals for the first time in history #JPNvSCO #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/qOURyPGJBV— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019
This is how much it means to these fans.#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/kTxWU1l77k— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 13, 2019