WATCH | Footage of emotional Japanese rugby fans goes viral

Japanese rugby supporters exploded with joy after the Rugby World Cup (RWC) hosts made history by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.

On Sunday, Japan claimed a 28-21 win against Scotland in Pool A at Yokohama Stadium.

TimesLIVE reported that the game came a day after Typhoon Hagibis smashed through the country, leaving at least 23 people dead and triggering landslides and flooding.

The go-ahead for the match was given at the last minute, after safety inspections.