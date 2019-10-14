World Cup diary: An entire country‚ if not the rugby world‚ wants to send the Boks packing

We’re leaving sleepy Omaezaki but I’ve invited potential complication by agreeing to do a television interview via Skype with a news channel back home.

I would have had to do this while on the move.

The journey will involve a short taxi ride to a bus terminus‚ a 40-minute bus ride to Kikugawa Station‚ a 20-minute ride to Hamamatsu Station before a one-hour 37-minute bullet train journey to Kobe.

Time-wise it would be ideal to do the interview then but talking on your mobile phone on a train is cultural no-no in Japan. No-one does it.

What makes the timing of the interview even trickier was that they would cross to me for the start of the interview at 07.32 SA time‚ five minutes before the bullet train’s 14.37 departure.