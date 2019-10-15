Rugby

No change to high tackle hard line despite rash of red: World Rugby

15 October 2019 - 09:41 By Reuters
World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper speaks.
World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper speaks.
Image: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

World Rugby chief Brett Gosper said there would be no change to the hard line on high tackles at the Rugby World Cup and that the number of red cards would decrease once players changed their behaviour.

There were seven red cards shown in the pool phase of this year's tournament compared to one in 2015 and two each at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

Most have been for tackles that made contact with an opponent's head, an offence World Rugby is determined to remove from the game because of the potential for impact-related concussion.

"If there have been red cards shown, it's because there are big issues around player welfare due to foul play whether it's intentional or unintentional," Gosper told reporters on Tuesday.

"And we'll drive that hard line to protect the players and we'll see diminishing red cards because the behaviour of players and coaches will change over time.

"We're willing to risk some outcomes or debates to ensure we police that properly. That's the direction of travel," he added.

The loss of a player to a red card can have a major impact on a team's chances of winning a match, particularly if it happens early on.

Gosper said that systems like that used in Australia's National Rugby League, where offending players are placed "on report" but remain on the pitch had been considered in various committees.

"The feeling is that it's right to punish the team despite the (imbalance) that might be created in the match at that time," he said.

"There are some unions who have strong opinions on that both ways. The feeling is that this is one of the things that upholds the values of the game. And the team should take that punishment as well as the player.

"Certainly the red cards are there to protect the players and we think that behaviour is changing and coaching is changing to adapt to that new reality," Gosper said.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said he thought the referees had done a good job since the first weekend of the tournament, after which the governing body made a statement apologising for the standard of officiating.

The referees were named for this weekend's quarterfinals on Tuesday with Welshman Nigel Owens taking the whistle for New Zealand's clash with Ireland in Tokyo.

Frenchman Jerome Garces will take charge of England's clash with Australia in Oita, while South African Jaco Peyper was awarded Wales against France and Englishman Wayne Barnes will officiate the Japan versus South Africa match. 

READ MORE:

WATCH | Footage of emotional Japanese rugby fans goes viral

Japanese rugby supporters exploded with joy after the Rugby World Cup (RWC) hosts made history by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for ...
Sport
21 hours ago

How Typhoon Hagibis revealed everything that’s wrong with World Rugby

Typhoon Hagibis has come and gone, leaving World Rugby to pick up the pieces and reassemble its credibility.
Sport
1 day ago

Hosts Japan to face the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

There were times in this colosseum of thunderous roars that hosts Japan played like a force of nature.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  2. Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs: 'We move on‚ we meet again in two weeks' Soccer
  3. How Typhoon Hagibis revealed everything that’s wrong with World Rugby Rugby
  4. Bloemfontein Celtic stop Kaizer Chiefs in their track to win pulsating encounter Soccer
  5. Bantu Holomisa says 'selfish' Bokke could have done better against Canada Rugby

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead

Related articles

  1. Springboks stay close during long wait for RWC quarterfinals Sport
  2. Unfancied Japan have punched well above their weight at the World Cup Sport
  3. World Cup diary: An entire country‚ if not the rugby world‚ wants to send the ... Rugby
  4. Tongans send Piutau off in style with win over United States Rugby
  5. Japan hit rankings high to buoy World Cup hosts after deadly typhoon Sport
  6. Rugby World Cup warned of fresh cancellation as typhoon slams into Japan Rugby
  7. Japan captain Leitch claims not to know who their opponents will be in the ... Rugby
  8. Bok coach Erasmus ahead of Japan showdown: 'We definitely know we are in for a ... Rugby
  9. Cheslin Kolbe and Herschel Jantjies cleared to face Japan in World Cup ... Rugby
  10. Ireland shrug off red card to thrash Samoa and reach RWC quarterfinals Rugby
X