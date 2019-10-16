Rugby

POLL | Will the Springboks end Japan's Rugby World Cup dream?

16 October 2019 - 09:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Springboks are set to face Japan in a tricky quarterfinal match at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
Image: Asics/SA Rugby

SA's national rugby team are set to face Japan in a tricky quarterfinal match at the Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Sunday, but do they have what it takes to end the host's dream?

The Japanese have exceeded expectations with their historic run to the quarterfinals.

TimesLIVE reported that this is the first time Japan, or any Asian nation, has reached the quarterfinals of the RWC tournament.

This after they claimed a 28-21 win against Scotland in Pool A at Yokohama Stadium on October 13.

Although the upcoming match on Sunday could be tough, it is one the Boks are expecting to win with the return of Cheslin Kolbe and Herschel Jantjies.

However, coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that his team is in for a difficult match.

“You can see Japan is excited about this and rightly so. Their team is doing well.

“We definitely know we are in for a big game judging from all the people we see here,” he said.

This will not be the first time Japan goes face-to-face will the Springboks.

In 2015, the two teams played in the opening match of Pool B, and the Japanese defeated the two-time RWC winners by 34–32.

