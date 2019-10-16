“Do you remember…?” and in the case of the Springboks it is not the 21st but the sixth of September.

The Boks might feel as if they are trapped in an enduring Earth Wind and Fire smash hit of the 1970s because the line of enquiry this week has frankly‚ felt like a stuck record.

They play Japan in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal here on Sunday and all too often this week they’ve been asked about the warm-up match they played against the host nation in the first week of September.

On Wednesday it was Cheslin Kolbe’s turn to dig into the recent archives‚ or discography.

“Playing them in September we knew there was a bit of pressure because of what happened in the previous RWC.

"We knew we had a plan that we wanted to focus on. We got the victory in that match.

“If you look at Japan they definitely evolved and improved their game in different departments‚ especially in line speed and defence.

"There’s also a lot of attacking at the breakdown. They’ve definitely worked on a few things.

"They are a better team than they were in September‚” said Kolbe.