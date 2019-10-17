As much as he talked up Japan and how his team would have to adapt to the whirlwind rugby the hosts have made trademark‚ Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has stuck to his guns in team selection.

He has assembled the same players that did duty against Italy‚ which is considered his best 23‚ for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal against Japan.

He again went with a six/two split on the bench which‚ as was the case against Italy‚ is aimed at pummeling the opposition.

Japan‚ however are slightly different. Instead of pummeling them the Boks will try and suffocate a team that gloriously exploit space. The Springboks figure the wider the physical dimensions of the men they deploy‚ the less space there will be width wise for the hosts.

“We want to nullify space around tight forwards but we also play towards our own strengths‚” Erasmus said about his selections.

He admitted that the game will be a battle tactical wills.

“We will try and play at our pace‚ they will try and play their pace. It will be a tactical battle.”