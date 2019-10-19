England crush Aussies to reach World Cup semis

Wing Jonny May produced a quickfire double and captain Owen Farrell was perfect with the boot as England stormed into the World Cup semifinals Saturday with a thumping 40-16 win over Australia.

May celebrated his 50th England cap with his 26th and 27th tries in Oita, Japan, while Farrell kicked 20 points for England, who equalled their biggest-ever margin of victory against their fierce rivals and move on to face either New Zealand or Ireland in the last four.

Fears England could come into the match undercooked, after their final pool game against France was washed out by last week’s devastating typhoon, ultimately proved unfounded.

May’s early salvo and Farrell’s perfect eight-from-eight kicking meant England exorcised the demons of their traumatic early World Cup exit four years ago — one of the lowest points in English rugby history.

It also extended England’s winning run over Australia to seven matches dating back to that tournament when they condemned the hosts to a first-round exit with a 33-13 drubbing at Twickenham.

England have now beaten Australia at the quarterfinal stage on all three occasions the Wallabies have failed to reach the last four, after 1995 and 2007.

After an early Christian Lealiifano penalty, a slow-burner burst into life with May scoring twice in three minutes to put England in the driving seat.