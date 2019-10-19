The mullet stays because it makes me faster, says NZ’s Goodhue

Jack Goodhue says his much-maligned mullet is staying, no matter how many times his All Blacks team mates, coaches or the media tell him it is out of fashion.

The 24-year-old centre inspired a ‘mullet club’ in the All Blacks last year with lock Brodie Retallick, flyhalf Beauden Barrett and flanker Sam Cane also growing their hair out at the back.

That trio abandoned the haircut earlier this year, prompting Goodhue to state he had been "betrayed".

Since then he has been frequently asked how long he would hold out as the sole member of the club, despite team mates like Rieko Ioane publicly labelling it as "disgusting".

"I’m not getting rid of the mullet," Goodhue told reporters ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday. "You can ask this every week but it’s not going."

Goodhue says there is good reason to keep it.

"There is scientific evidence that shows it makes me faster," he deadpanned, prompting a fit of laughter in the media room. "It was done at Harvard I think."

Lock Sam Whitelock wanted to know if Goodhue would get a haircut before his wedding at the end of the year.