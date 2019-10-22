Rugby

WATCH | Roger Federer to the Boks: 'I know you guys can do it'

22 October 2019 - 07:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Siya Kolisi.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Tennis player Roger Federer is backing the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Federer, who recently sat down with CNN, passed on a special message to the national rugby team. He said he is not the biggest rugby supporter, but a fan of the Springboks.

“Let's go Springboks! I know you guys can do it and I'm supporting you guys.

“I'm not your number one fan because I don't know all the rules, but I will be supporting you.”

The original video was posted on CNN's Twitter page on Friday, ahead of Sunday's quarterfinal match. It was shared again after the Boks claimed a 26-3 win over hosts Japan.

Watch the videos below:

Springboks unstoppable

TimesLIVE reported that the Boks promised to bring the same energy, if not more, to the semifinals on Sunday, when they take on Wales.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said: “We are probably going to play a similar game to what Wales are going to play.

“Again, the aerial contest is going to be massive.”

