Rugby

'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks reach final

27 October 2019 - 14:20 By Mninawa Ntloko
Hooker Bongi Mbonambi (L), prop Tendai Mtawarira (C) and flanker and captain Siya Kolisi celebrate after reaching the Rugby World Cup final.
Image: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

South Africans toasted the Springboks on Sunday after coach Rassie Erasmus' charges beat Wales 19-16 in a nail-biting semifinal in Yokohama to book their place in the final next Saturday.

The Boks will now face England‚ who beat pre-tournament favourites New Zealand on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the celebrations on Twitter and in a tweet sent after the win against Wales‚ he teased British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said he should travel to Japan and watch Bok captain Siya Kolisi hoist the trophy on Saturday.

South Africans took to the social networking site to celebrate the Boks after they reached their third World Cup final.

The Boks will play in their first final since 2007 when they meet England and are yet to lose the championship-deciding match after winning in 1995 and 2007.

