Breakneck line speed and ferocious first-time defending helped England snap New Zealand’s stranglehold on the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand‚ who were going for a first time ‘three-peat’ in the game’s most prestigious tournament‚ were shocked 19-7 by a fired up England team.

Although England played with great enterprise by moving the ball across the width of the field in the first quarter‚ it was their bruising and brutish defence that knocked the three-time champions out of their stride.

The impact of former All Blacks coach John Mitchell‚ who now takes charge of England’s defence‚ would have been keenly felt by his countrymen.

All Blacks’ assistant coach Ian Foster lamented his team’s inability to break down England’s stout defence.

“You need a lot of opportunities to try and break them down.

"I have to congratulate my mate Mitch for that‚” said Foster.

The All Blacks were starved of space by England’s sheer line speed and accuracy in the tackle.

Sam Underhill and Tom Curry proved a constant threat at the breakdown‚ while hard hitters‚ Billy Vunipola‚ Maro Itoje and Manu Tuilagi pushed the All Blacks back by hitting the gain line with force and intent.

New Zealand who dazzled at times in the quarterfinals against Ireland did not have the time on the ball they had a week ago.

Time and time again England beat them to the punch and the All Blacks‚ uncharacteristically were left to do the chasing.

Their coach conceded he needed his players to be hungrier.

“Sometimes sport isn’t fair but this time we were beaten by a better side‚” said All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

“When you go forward you get all the 50/50 calls. That’s just the way it is. The scoreboard goes away and you start chasing it. You get desperate and throw passes you shouldn’t.

“We talked about taking the game off them (at halftime). We didn’t get the platform in the line-out. England were very good there‚” said Hansen.

On that point‚ Hansen’s inclusion of Scott Barrett in the backrow to increase his options in the line-out didn’t have the desired effect.

Hansen was loath to criticise the player and suggested he should take for that decision on the chin.

It was their first defeat at the RWC since 2007 when France knocked them out in the quarterfinal.

“The big difference between 2007 and now is we got beaten by a better team this time. We have to show the same character whether we win or lose.

"It is heck of a disappointing‚” said Hansen.

“They are a good team so there is no shame in losing to them‚” said Hansen.