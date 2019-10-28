Rugby

Bantu Holomisa on Springboks: 'England will have a meal of us if we persist with these aimless kicks'

28 October 2019 - 11:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has not been shy about offering advice to the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup campaign. He says they'll be in trouble if they don't curb the 'aimless kicking' against England in next Saturday's final.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM  leader Bantu Homolomisa has been quite the critic when it comes to South Africa's games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Following Sunday's match, Holomisa warned that England would make a meal of the Springboks next week should the team persist with the “aimless kickings” that characterised Sunday's semifinal against Wales.

The Springboks beat Wales 19-16 to reach their third final, against England next   Saturday November 2 in Yokohama, Japan.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he believes the team has what it takes to win the final.

The team has played England before and Erasmus says he is accustomed to the way they play.

“We’ve played England four times over the past 18 months and it is two-all. We are accustomed to the way they play.

"They are obviously much better than the last time we played them. You can see that from the way they dismantled New Zealand. But I think we are in with a chance.

"We have a six-day turnaround. I’m not 100% sure the Rugby World Cup  will be won by a very expansive game plan. It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out‚” he said.

Sport
Critic Holomisa

After the previous RWC games, Holomisa criticised the Springboks for not putting more points on the board due to “selfish” players.

He said: “Had some players not got selfish, we could have scored more tries.”

Sport
At the start of the RWC, he shared his thoughts about what he believed the Springboks should do for their next match after they lost 23-13 to the All Blacks in the Pool B opener.

“Aimless kicks, giving away possession and poor tackling by the Springboks didn’t help at all,” he said.

Sport
