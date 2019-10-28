Rugby

WATCH | Ramaphosa to Boks: 'You've got 57-million South Africans standing behind you'

28 October 2019 - 10:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A video showing a heartfelt phone call between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Cyril Ramaphosa was shared by the president on Twitter.

“I am so proud of you. I'm very proud of the team as well. You guys have done extremely well.”

These are the words from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during a video call at the weekend. The call was made ahead of the team's Rugby World Cup semifinal against Wales on Sunday.

Ramaphosa expressed how proud he was of the national rugby team, and said he was coming to the final.

“You've got 57-million South Africans standing behind you.

“I'm coming to the final. I'm coming to lift the Webb Ellis trophy with you. So make sure you book my ticket to the final,” he said.

Kolisi thanked Ramaphosa for his support.

“Thank you, sir. I really appreciate the call and the support. It really means a lot to the us on the team. We will do our best to make you guys proud.”

In a TimesLIVE report, Kolisi said the phone call from Ramaphosa was “awesome”.

“It was awesome to get a phone call from the president‚” he said. “It was special for him to take time out to wish us luck. Also all the support we have been getting from South Africa.

“We are giving our best. We expected to make a few mistakes. I’m really glad we could handle the pressure to the end‚” he said.

'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks reach final

South Africans toasted the Springboks on Sunday after coach Rassie Erasmus' charges beat Wales 19-16 in a nail-biting semifinal in Yokohama to book ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The Springboks claimed a 19-16 win against Wales on Sunday to reach their third final, and will go face-to-face with England in this year's final on Saturday November 2 in Yokohama, Japan.

This was the third time the Springboks beat Wales in a rugby world cup. In 2011, they beat them 17-16 in the group stages, and then 23-19 in the quarterfinals in 2015.

Reactions

The video call had everyone talking. Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

WATCH | Roger Federer to the Boks: 'I know you guys can do it'

Tennis player Roger Federer is backing the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC)
Sport
6 days ago

Springboks prepare to battle Wales with a place in the World Cup final up for grabs

The Springboks face Wales in Yokohama on Sunday with a place in the Rugby World Cup final against England up for grabs.
Sport
1 day ago

Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I didn't have a TV at home'

The last time the Springboks played in a Rugby World Cup final their current captain Siya Kolisi watched it in a tavern.
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. 'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks ... Rugby
  3. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby
  4. Kaizer Chiefs can give Sundowns plenty to think about‚ says Tau Soccer
  5. Boks narrowly edge Wales to set up Rugby World Cup final against England Rugby

Latest Videos

Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
X