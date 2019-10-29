Rugby

It's happening! SA to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens

29 October 2019 - 08:30 By Liam Del Carme
The Blitzboks will have an opportunity to win the world title on home soil.
The Blitzboks will have an opportunity to win the world title on home soil.
Image: Facebook/Springboks

The news just got rosier for SA Rugby.

In the week the Springboks set up a Rugby World Cup final meeting with England‚ it was announced here on Tuesday that South Africa will host Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2022.

Cape Town will host the event after the World Rugby Council awarded the hosting rights for the premier tournament to South Africa at its interim meeting.

The eighth edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played in September 2022 and it will be the first time it comes to Africa.

The news will come as a huge relief to SA Rugby after a succession of failed bids for major events.

They missed out on the 2011 Rugby World Cup that went to New Zealand‚ the 2015 showpiece that went to England‚ the 2019 edition that was awarded to Japan‚ as well as the 2023 tournament that will be hosted by France.

The main prize‚ however‚ still eludes SA Rugby having only staged the event once in 1995.

The world’s best 24 men’s and 16 women’s rugby sevens teams will take to the field at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point where they will compete for world champion status over three days of exhilarating action‚” World Rugby said in a statement.

“The 55‚000-capacity stadium is the same venue that has hosted the hugely successful HSBC Cape Town Sevens since 2015‚ and for the first time this year will host both men’s and women’s teams across three days of competition as part of the new-look HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

“The 2022 tournament follows an exceptional Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco which attracted a record attendance for a rugby event in the USA of more than 100‚000 fans as well as a huge domestic broadcast audience of more than nine million viewers. 

“The three-day event‚ hosted at AT&T Park‚ generated a US$90.5 million (R1.3 billion) economic contribution to San Francisco (Nielsen Sport) and saw both New Zealand’s men’s and women’s teams retain the title. 

“The awarding of the tournament to South Africa comes after an initial record of 11 unions – Argentina‚ Cayman Islands‚ France‚ Germany‚ India‚ Jamaica‚ Malaysia‚ Qatar‚ Scotland‚ South Africa and Tunisia – confirmed an expression of interest to the international federation.

“South Africa have a proven track record of delivering a sell-out event in the HSBC Cape Town Sevens‚ which is an esteemed tournament on the world series and will be of huge value to the planning and execution of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.”

READ MORE:

Referee Jérome Garcès to officiate Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and England

There will finally be a French Connection in the Rugby World Cup final after Pau born Jérome Garcès was confirmed as the man in the middle for ...
Sport
2 hours ago

CONFIRMED | SABC to broadcast the Rugby World Cup final between Boks and England

The Rugby World Cup final between former champions England and the Springboks of South Africa will be televised live on SABC‚ the public broadcaster ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Boks narrowly edge Wales to set up Rugby World Cup final against England

They will play in their first final since 2007 when they meet England next weekend at this stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  3. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby
  4. 'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks ... Rugby
  5. Boks narrowly edge Wales to set up Rugby World Cup final against England Rugby

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa

Related articles

  1. LIVE | Springboks through to the Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  2. Panyaza Lesufi joins call for DStv to allow SABC to screen Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  3. Celebs applaud Springboks for making it to the Rugby World Cup final TshisaLIVE
  4. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby
  5. 'Sometimes sport isn’t fair‚' says All Blacks coach Steve Hansen Rugby
  6. HALF TIME | Springboks go into the break in the lead against Wales Rugby
  7. Dear Springboks, beware of Wales Sport
  8. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  9. Bantu Holomisa on Springboks: 'England will have a meal of us if we persist ... Rugby
  10. WATCH | Ramaphosa to Boks: 'You've got 57-million South Africans standing ... Rugby
X