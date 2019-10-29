WATCH | This video of Glenwood Spar staff celebrating the Bok win against Wales will give you the feels

A video shared by Michelle Gayle Gun on Facebook showing employees of Glenwood Spar in Durban celebrating the Springbok win against Wales has gone viral on social media.

South Africans from all corners of the country sang and danced as the Bokke came one step closer to lifting the World Cup trophy. The Springboks recorded a 19-16 win against Wales and will face England on Saturday at Yokohama in Japan.

HeraldLIVE reported that the team's coach, Rassie Erasmus, believes the team has the potential to win the final.

“I think we are in with a chance. We have a six-day turnaround [after the Wales game]. I’m not 100% sure whether the Rugby World Cup final will be won by a very expansive game plan. It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out.”

Gunn captioned the video "caught the end of the game at Glenwood village Spar. Incredible."