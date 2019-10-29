Rugby

WATCH | This video of Glenwood Spar staff celebrating the Bok win against Wales will give you the feels

29 October 2019 - 13:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Employees of Glenwood Spar in Durban were jubilant about our victory against Wales on October 27 2019- and they showed it. The heart-warming video of staff singing and dancing went viral on social media. South Africans were warmed by the spirit of the Spar employees, even as celebrations started nationwide.

A video shared by Michelle Gayle Gun on Facebook showing employees of Glenwood Spar in Durban celebrating the Springbok win against Wales has gone viral on social media.

South Africans from all corners of the country sang and danced as the Bokke came one step closer to lifting the World Cup trophy. The Springboks recorded a 19-16 win against Wales and will face England on Saturday at Yokohama in Japan.

HeraldLIVE reported that the team's coach, Rassie Erasmus, believes the team has the potential to win the final.

“I think we are in with a chance. We have a six-day turnaround [after the Wales game]. I’m not 100% sure whether the Rugby World Cup final will be won by a very expansive game plan. It might be. I might be wrong. But we’ll go and grind it out.”

Gunn captioned the video "caught the end of the game at Glenwood village Spar. Incredible." 

