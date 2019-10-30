Rugby

Kolisi's father Fezakele takes first trip abroad to watch Bok captain in the World Cup final

30 October 2019 - 09:54 By Tiisetso Malepa
Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates victory after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Semi-Final match between Wales and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on October 27, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Siya Kolisi of South Africa celebrates victory after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Semi-Final match between Wales and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on October 27, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi will have extra motivation when he leads South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after his wife Rachel revealed that two special fans are on their way to Japan to support the Springbok captain.

Not only will it be Kolisi’s 50th match in the green and gold of the Springboks‚ the Bok skipper will also have his father‚ Fezakele‚ and his father-in-law cheering for him from the stands at the Yokohama Stadium.

It will be Fezakele's first trip abroad having never travelled outside of the country before.

“My dads are on their way to Japan. Utata’s first overseas trip‚ what a time to be alive‚” Rachel wrote on her Instagram account.

The Springboks will be gunning for their third World Cup title and a second against England having beaten the English in the 2007 final in Paris.

The last time the Springboks played in a Rugby World Cup final a 16-year-old Kolisi watched it at his local tavern in the Port Elizabeth township of Zwide as South Africa beat England 15-6 on October 21 in 2007.

The final will be televised live on SABC2 from 11am.

MORE

Springbok colleagues laud Siya Kolisi: A kid from Zwide in Port Elizabeth became captain

They may be vying for the same spot in the team but Francois Louw underlined the value of Siya Kolisi to the Springbok cause on the cusp of the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bakkies Botha to braai every day in honour of Kolisi and Boks ahead of World Cup final

Retired Springbok legend Bakkies Botha is keeping the home fires burning ahead of Saturday’s World Cup final against England in Japan. Literally.
Sport
1 day ago

Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I didn't have a TV at home'

The last time the Springboks played in a Rugby World Cup final their current captain Siya Kolisi watched it in a tavern.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  3. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  4. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Lady Zamar speaks out on Sjava's alleged abusiveness after 'mystery wife' ...
The future of Eskom: Gordhan's report in a nutshell

Related articles

  1. 'Siya Kolisi: Against All Odds' giveaway Non-Fiction
  2. Springbok colleagues laud Siya Kolisi: A kid from Zwide in Port Elizabeth ... Rugby
  3. Bakkies Botha to braai every day in honour of Kolisi and Boks ahead of World ... Rugby
  4. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby
  5. WATCH | Ramaphosa to Boks: 'You've got 57-million South Africans standing ... Rugby
  6. 'See you on Saturday BoJo' - President Ramaphosa to Boris Johnson after Boks ... Rugby
X