Kolisi's father Fezakele takes first trip abroad to watch Bok captain in the World Cup final

Siya Kolisi will have extra motivation when he leads South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after his wife Rachel revealed that two special fans are on their way to Japan to support the Springbok captain.

Not only will it be Kolisi’s 50th match in the green and gold of the Springboks‚ the Bok skipper will also have his father‚ Fezakele‚ and his father-in-law cheering for him from the stands at the Yokohama Stadium.

It will be Fezakele's first trip abroad having never travelled outside of the country before.

“My dads are on their way to Japan. Utata’s first overseas trip‚ what a time to be alive‚” Rachel wrote on her Instagram account.

The Springboks will be gunning for their third World Cup title and a second against England having beaten the English in the 2007 final in Paris.