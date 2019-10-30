Rugby

Pretoria to stage the Middle East and Africa Rugby League championships

30 October 2019 - 14:00 By Sports Staff
General view as the All Blacks run out to the field during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Eden Park on August 17, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Pretoria will stage the Middle East and Africa Rugby League championships in Pretoria in October next year‚ the body in charge of the sport in SA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The partnership between our federation and the University of Pretoria means everything can be hosted on one site in a world class facility‚” SA Rugby League Sporting Association CEO Frans Parsons was quoted as saying in the statement.

