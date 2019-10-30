Pretoria to stage the Middle East and Africa Rugby League championships
Pretoria will stage the Middle East and Africa Rugby League championships in Pretoria in October next year‚ the body in charge of the sport in SA said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The partnership between our federation and the University of Pretoria means everything can be hosted on one site in a world class facility‚” SA Rugby League Sporting Association CEO Frans Parsons was quoted as saying in the statement.