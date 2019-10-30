Rugby

Twitter tackles Totalsports' decision to remove Eben Etzebeth posters

30 October 2019 - 13:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Totalsports announced it would remove all posters featuring Springbok Eben Etzebeth from its stores.
Image: BackpagePix

Sports clothing store Totalsports' decision to remove all posters featuring Springbok Eben Etzebeth ahead of the Rugby World Cup final has seen a backlash from the public.

The retail store announced via social media that it would be removing all posters featuring Etzebeth from all its stores.

The company said the media controversy around Etzebeth was “felt in our stores”.

“As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport — so we made the decision to remove his poster.

“Without taking sides or passing judgment, we wanted to make sure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores,” it said.

TimesLIVE reported that Etzebeth was accused of physically and racially abusing four people during an altercation outside a pub in Langebaan, Western Cape, in August. The four are claiming R1m in damages.

The 27-year-old has, however, denied the reports posted on social media about the alleged incident, saying that they are “completely untrue and unfounded”. 

“It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan, as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that.

“I am and will always strive to be a true ambassador to this beautiful rainbow nation and the sport that I love.”

Springbok Eben Etzebeth denies 'assault' in Langebaan

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been accused on social media of assaulting a man in Langebaan over the weekend.
News
2 months ago

Totalsports' statement was met with massive outrage on social media, as many social media users vowed to boycott the store.

Here is a snapshot of some the reactions:

