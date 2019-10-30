Rugby

WATCH | The men behind the isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentary

30 October 2019 - 07:25 By Unathi Nkanjeni
isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentators have taken social media by storm. Lonwabo Mtimka, left, and Kaya Malotana.
isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentators have taken social media by storm. Lonwabo Mtimka, left, and Kaya Malotana.
Image: screenshot/@SuperSportTV

isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentators have taken social media by storm.

While some people battle to understand the words, the incredible passion and excitement can definitely be felt by all.

The pair, Lonwabo Mtimka and Kaya Malotana, first went viral for their commentary on the All Blacks vs Canada match on October 2.

That was the followed by a video of them commenting on Makazole Mapimpi’s two tries for the Springboks in their quarter-final victory over Japan on October 20.

Speaking to SuperSport, Lonwabo Mtimka said what they say on air is hardly ever scripted.

“You just have to love the game.

“The things we sometimes [say], during the game, we don't prepare because it's just the heat of the moment.

“Since it's unlike other languages, we differ in that expect. We bring the passion and entertainment as well as educate at the same time,” said Mtimka.

Watch the videos below:

