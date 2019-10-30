WATCH | The men behind the isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentary
isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentators have taken social media by storm.
While some people battle to understand the words, the incredible passion and excitement can definitely be felt by all.
The pair, Lonwabo Mtimka and Kaya Malotana, first went viral for their commentary on the All Blacks vs Canada match on October 2.
That was the followed by a video of them commenting on Makazole Mapimpi’s two tries for the Springboks in their quarter-final victory over Japan on October 20.
Speaking to SuperSport, Mtimka said what they say on air is hardly ever scripted.
“You just have to love the game.
“The things we sometimes [say], during the game, we don't prepare because it's just the heat of the moment.
“Since it's unlike other languages, we differ in that expect. We bring the passion and entertainment as well as educate at the same time,” said Mtimka.
Watch the videos below:
You've seen their isiXhosa clips taking social media by storm, but now get to know some of the men behind the epic Rugby World Cup commentary. Say hello to @Kaya_06133 and Lonwabo Mtimka.#RWC2019 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/DExXWjft8i— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 28, 2019
Beauden Barrett's 81st minute fumble as he was about to score the 10th try for the All Blacks, with isiXhosa commentary, is the best video you'll see all day... we promise!#RWC2019 #NZLvCAN pic.twitter.com/42pNmLcMpO— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 2, 2019
Sit back, relax and enjoy the magic man that is Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi to the voice of Lonwabo Mtimka and Kaya Malotana 🇿🇦🔥#StrongerTogether #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/Jo57vzNFzd— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 20, 2019